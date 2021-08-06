From Traditional Retailer to Omnichannel
Available On Demand | 50 mins
Digital Transformation Done Right
Home Depot, the world’s largest home improvement retailer, has shifted to an omnichannel approach in marketing by providing personalized experiences for customers both online and in-store.
Join Carlos Roberto López, Marketing + eCommerce Director at The Home Depot Mexico, as he shares:
- Their ‘three-legged stool’ strategy for creating a personalized experience for every customer
- Ways to increase the likelihood of a purchase by providing options that make it easier for customers to get what they want
- How to separate customer segments and hone in on specific buyers to grow relationships within both B2C and B2B
- Ways they offer exceptional customer experience, both online and in-store